Greenfield Development Corporation greets TFT on its 9th anniversary

To celebrate its 9th Anniversary, The Filipino Times highlights the contribution of our community partners who continuously help complete our advocacy of enhancing Filipino’s knowledge on Investment through the annual Philippine Property and Investments Expo or PPIE.

Greenfield Development Corporation who has been one of The Filipino Times’ partners during the past PPIEs was among the companies to extend their congratulatory message on TFT’s anniversary this 2022.

“It has been a great honor to have been sharing our knowledge on real estate investment. Through the years it is the vision and mission of our company to be able to stretch the knowledge to our Filipino expats on how to invest back home to their motherland and at the same time be able to earn from it,” said Michael Russell Lo Reyes, Division Head and Vice President for International Sales of Greenfield Development Corporation.

Reyes also believes that the Philippine Property and Investments Expo or PPIE has been a great opportunity for our kababayans and businesses alike.

The event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers; banks; insurance companies; government-backed financial, investment & savings institution; money remittance centers; and services providers.

“Reaching to both local and foreign investor individuals or groups was a great opportunity for us since we have this partnerships. It has made us visible to the market in the middle seats particularly in Dubai,” said Reyes.

He firmly believes that Philippines should be seen globally not just as a tourist destination but also as a good investment country.

“The main takeaway experience during the PPIE is to interact with all the investors and clients all over the world, teach and share the beauty of our country not only as a tourist destination but a real estate investment in Southeast Asia,” said Reyes.

Greenfield along with TFT looks forward to providing return on investments to participants and unparalleled experience to its visitors this year.

“In behalf of Greenfield Development Corporation, we would like to congratulate TFT for the fantastic 9 years and cheers on more years way ahead. Now the pandemic is dying down and has drastically changed the world one still remains that real estate is a prime necessity and will always be a priority need of any individual and will always be a very good investment. Keep supporting local Filipino and MABUHAY tayong lahat!,” greeted Reyes.

PPIE is set on November 5 and 6, 2022 this year at Crowne Plaza Dubai.