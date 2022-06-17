BREAKING: Abu Dhabi Police putting out blaze in Tourist Club

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are currently putting out a fire that broke out near the Tourist Club area.

Authorities are currently trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

“The Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire that broke out in the Al Zahia area on Friday afternoon. The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and will share updates as they become available,” read the tweet.

#AbuDhabi_Police and Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire that broke out in the Al Zahia area on Friday afternoon. The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and will share updates as they become available. @adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 17, 2022