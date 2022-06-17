Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Abu Dhabi Police putting out blaze in Tourist Club

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are currently putting out a fire that broke out near the Tourist Club area.

Authorities are currently trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

“The Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire that broke out in the Al Zahia area on Friday afternoon. The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and will share updates as they become available,” read the tweet.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 06 17 at 2.39.27 PM

9 Real Talk Advises for TFT readers on its 9th Anniversary

1 hour ago
robin padilla oath 3

LOOK: Robin Padilla takes oath as senator with President Duterte

4 hours ago
Marcos Enrile

Marcos picks Enrile as Chief Legal Counsel

4 hours ago
Ajman vacation

Ajman reaches 237,000 visitors from January to May 2022

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button