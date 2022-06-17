1 out of 3 Filipinos say quality of life ‘got worse’ in past 12 months – SWS

Thirty-four percent of Filipino adults (3 of 10) have said in a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll that their quality of life became worse in the past 12 months

The national survey conducted from April 19 to 27, 2022 also found that 32 percent considered their lives got better in the past 12 months, 34% of adult Filipinos said they were worse off (losers) and another 34% said it was the same (unchanged).

SWS classified those who said their lives became better as “gainers”, those who said it worsened as “losers” and those who think it remains the same as “unchanged” and the survey showed a net gainer score of -2% (gainers minus losers) in the poll that was classified as fair.

The April net gainer score was 14 points up from the mediocre -16 in December. However it was 20 points below the pre-pandemic level of the very high +18 in December 2019.

“The survey question on the respondents’ assessment of their change in quality-of-life in the past 12 months has been fielded 144 times since April 1983,” the survey said.

“The Net Gainer score was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until the drastic deterioration beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. It has since trended back upwards but still has not reached the positive range,” it added.