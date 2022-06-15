Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Storm nearly blows away a man in Al Ain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A storm nearly blew away a man as parts of UAE on Tuesday experienced heavy to moderate rain.

The UAE-based Storm Centre posted the video showing one Fahad Mohammed truly enjoying the showers with arms wide open somewhere in Al Ain before getting pushed back by the sheer force of the storm and at one point a strong gust of wind blows his cap away while braving the high-speed rainy wind.

Summer rains hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday as the country was affected by a shallow air depression from the east, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Rainstorm uprooted trees as another video posted by Storm Centre showed police personnel removing a big tree in Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged the public to exercise extreme caution while driving and avoid flooded valleys.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai landscape night

UAE most competitive economy in MENA in 2022, ranks 12th globally – report

1 hour ago
Password warning UAE PP

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for obtaining passwords illegally

1 hour ago
Squid Game

Netflix’s real-life ‘Squid Game’ looking for competitors with pot prize of $4.56M

2 hours ago
Ivana Alawi nose retoke

WATCH: Ivana Alawi fulfills dream of domestic helper who wish to get plastic surgery

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button