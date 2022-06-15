WATCH: Storm nearly blows away a man in Al Ain

A storm nearly blew away a man as parts of UAE on Tuesday experienced heavy to moderate rain.

The UAE-based Storm Centre posted the video showing one Fahad Mohammed truly enjoying the showers with arms wide open somewhere in Al Ain before getting pushed back by the sheer force of the storm and at one point a strong gust of wind blows his cap away while braving the high-speed rainy wind.

Summer rains hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday as the country was affected by a shallow air depression from the east, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Rainstorm uprooted trees as another video posted by Storm Centre showed police personnel removing a big tree in Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged the public to exercise extreme caution while driving and avoid flooded valleys.