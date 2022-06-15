Countdown to Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai World Trade Centre: 10 days to go

10 Days to go before the mega Filipino celebration of the Philippine Independence Day at the Dubai World Trade Center! Here’s a list of ten things you can do before and during the event organized by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) happening this June 25.

Bring your friends and family

This Philippine Independence Day celebration is for all, so make sure to bring your loved ones with you and share the fun of feeling like we’re home. The entire day will be filled with Pinoy games and activities.

2. Ready your cameras

In case you haven’t heard, celebrity stars Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte will travel all the way from the Philippines to join the fun. The two will give a series of entertaining numbers to our kababayans here in Dubai.

Read on: Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte to visit Dubai this June 25

3. Engage and have fun

There will be various games all throughout the event. Make sure to raise your hand up when they call on for a volunteer.

4. Bring your luck

Lots of prizes, appliances and goodies will be given away, including a roundtrip ticket to the Philippines from Cebu Pacific. You won’t need to purchase any tickets to join the draw, your attendance is your entry.

5. Support your bets

12 uniquely beautiful candidates will compete for the Mutya ng Kalayaan on June 25. So make sure to show your support to your favorite Filipina candidate.

Read on: Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

6. Cheer for our kababayans

The event this June 25 will showcase various talent competitions and battle of wits including Balagtasan, Tagisan ng Talino and a lot more.

7. Meet new friends

With thousands of Filipinos expected to attend, make sure to bond with our fellow OFWs. Experience being surrounded by our kababayans and feel at home with all the Pinoy activities prepared by FilSoc. They will give out free kape and pandesal which is a staple pair of Pinoys for breakfast.

8. Support local entrepreneurs

Filipino-owned businesses will be featured in a Bazaar so make sure to explore the Zabeel Hall and know what local products to support. You can also purchase or avail their services during the event.

9. Help keep everyone safe

Make sure to always wear your mask especially when indoors. Maintain proper hygiene with frequent hand washing.

10. Sharing is caring

Save the date and extend the invite to your friends.

Event: 124th Philippine Independence Day Celebration

When: June 25, 2022

Where: Sheikh Saaed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Time: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Entrance: FREE