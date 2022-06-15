Abu Dhabi announces new regulation for operating passenger buses

A new regulation has been announced in the UAE for operating passenger buses.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has implemented an executive regulation for operating bus services in the emirate and it is aimed to increase the level of passengers’ safety and regulates passenger transport activities on rented buses, privately hired buses, tourist buses, and public buses.

The implementation of the regulation is part of the continuous efforts made by the ITC to establish a safe and sustainable transport environment as it also clarifies the responsibilities and duties of all entities operating in this sector.

The ITC said that all services related to passenger transport by buses would be available on Asateel’s platform (https://asateel.itc.gov.ae).

The ‘Asateel’ platform is an electronic system linked to tracking software and a central database for knowing the location of vehicles in real-time.