UAE announces 1,356 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 239,305 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,356 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 920,171.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,305.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,066 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 901,424.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

