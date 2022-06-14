Heroes of RAK greets The Filipino Times on its 9th Anniversary

The Filipino Times feels honored to have captured stories of hope, resilience and Pinoy pride throughout these years. As we celebrate our 9th year, we look back on some of the special individuals whom we’ve featured in TFT and celebrate with them our success.

Bayanihan in Ras Al Khaimah

During the height of the pandemic, the Filipino Club of Ras Al Khaimah put aside their fears of getting infected to reach out to our fellow Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who lost their job and were on no-work-no pay status.

The non-profit organization initiated ‘bayanihan’ by providing relief packs and food aid straight to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

The group was dubbed as ‘the heroes of RAK.’

“We are here for a purpose”

The Filipino Community RAK President Mr. Meliton Castillo believes that there is a purpose why their group was formed; helping others is one of them.

“We in the Filipino Club believe that we are here for a purpose. Sa kabila ng takot ang lahat lumabas dahil sa delikadong lagay ng sitwasyon, hindi kami nag-alinlangan na gawin ang aming parte upang makatulong sa ating mga Kababayan. Naniwala kami na kahit sa maliit na paraang aming magagawang ibahagi upang makatulong, ito ay magsisilbing lakas ng loob at pag-asa sa ating mga Kababayan noong mga panahon na iyon,” said Castillo in an interview with TFT.

Castillo said that the joy they have felt during that time is incomparable and has instilled in them a different level of sense of togetherness among other Filipinos in RAK.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam na nakatulong kami sa kapwa Pilipino. Hindi kayang sukatin ang saya sa aming mga puso sa tuwing kami ay nakakatanggap ng pasasalamat. Hindi para magmalaki kundi dahil alam namin na kami ay naging instrumento upang magbigay ng ngiti ng pag-asa upang ang ating mga Kababayan ay lumaban sa problemang dulot ng pandemya. Iyon ay magsisilbing magandang alaala sa aming lahat na naging makabuluhan ang pagiging Pilipino namin dito sa Gitnang Silangan,” said Castillo.

“We felt proud”

According to Mr. Castillo, being featured in TFT was a big boost to their organization’s morale, knowing that their small actions were transformed into big waves and can serve as inspiration for more people to practice generosity.

“We felt proud. Hindi dahil nakita namin ang aming mga sarili sa telebisyon kundi alam namin na kami ay magbibigay inspirasyon sa ating mga Kababayan,” he said.

The ‘heroes of RAK’ are testament to the Filipino value of ‘bayanihan,’ not only during the pandemic but until today. They have continuous projects to support and help Filipinos in RAK have a community that they can always run to.

“Ang maipakita sa mundo na tayong mga Pilipino ay nagkakakapwa-tao at nagtutulungan ay sadyang masarap sa pakiramdam. Masasabi na naman natin na basta Pilipino, taas noo! Dahil tayo ay mapagmahal, mapagkawang gawa at may malasakit sa isa’t isa,” said Castillo.

The Filipino Club of Ras Al Khaimah is one with TFT in celebrating its 9th Anniversary.