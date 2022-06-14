Abu Dhabi private schools offer remote learning options to COVID-19 positive students

The Abu Dhabi private schools are offering remote learning options to COVID-19 positive students.

Private and charter schools started on-site learning from April 11.

Neeraj Bhargava, Principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School, told Khaleej Times that about 40 students and 20 staff members have tested COVID-19 positive.

The UAE has seen an increase in new positive cases with the Ministry of Health and Prevention reporting on Sunday, June 12, 1,249 cases.

Among others, Mayoor School in Abu Dhabi, has extended help to COVID-19 positive students through remote learning. The school authorities have meanwhile urged parents not to send children to school with COVID-19 symptoms.