UAE to enforce strict face mask rule indoors, AED 3000 fine for violators

Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), today announced an update to the green pass system on the Al Hosn app, reducing its validity period from 30 days to 14 days.

The update will be applied to all categories from Wednesday, 15th June, 2022, except for workers in the education sector and students, for whom the decision will be applied on Monday, 20 June, 2022, due to the examination period, he said, stressing that the verification process will be tightened in all places that use the Al Hosn app.

“The national system, since the start of the crisis, has been able to monitor the pandemic both locally and globally, and many COVID-19 cases were detected around the world,” Al Ameri said, noting that recently, an increase in COVID-19 infections around the country has been detected, along with rising hospitalisation rates, and the number of cases increased by over 100 percent in one week.

This increase comes after the situation has stabilised around the country, through supporting national efforts and encouraging community cooperation, he added, affirming that recently, a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health have been witnessed, in light of non-adherence to the precautionary measures.

Al Ameri stressed that research studies have proven that wearing face masks is one of the most important factors in maintaining health and safety and preventing the risk of infection with COVID-19, and are effective in reducing the rate of spread and viral load of the disease, especially in closed and crowded areas.

He then noted that various segments of the community have recently shown negligence in adhering to wearing face masks in closed areas, adding that wearing masks in closed areas is mandatory and violators will be punished with a fine of up to AED3,000, according to Public Prosecution Decision No.38 for 2020.

“A lack of commitment to isolating was noted among a small group of people infected with COVID-19, which threatens the safety of the community and causes the spread of the virus, due to the lack of commitment of people,” Al Ameri stated, noting that such practices will be subject to legal action.

“Our frontline defenders in the UAE have been working nonstop for two years, and due to their efforts, the country has contained the pandemic and achieved recovery,” he stressed, noting that complying with the precautionary measures, as well as failing to meet the social role of maintaining public health and acquired immunity, has resulted in a rise in infections and new waves of the virus.

He then urged the public to comply with relevant precautionary measures, including wearing face masks in closed areas, avoiding crowded places and being cautious while travelling, as well as undertaking regular tests.

At the end of the briefing, Al Ameri highlighted the importance of the commitment of members of the community, following the instructions of health and relevant authorities, and adhering to relevant precautionary measures.