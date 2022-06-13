Memorable Awardee in astronaut suit greets TFT on its 9th Anniversary

Remember the TFT Awardee who accepted his plaque wearing a full space suit?

2018 TFT Awards Advertising Professional of the Year Nicholo Jallores shares with us how being selected as an outstanding professional in his field helped boost his morale and encouraged him to do more.

“Winning a TFT Award felt very reassuring — a reminder that I was doing at least some things right in my career. Like many others in my generation, I often struggle with impostor syndrome, and recognition like this certainly help get me in a more confident place to make better and more informed decisions,” said Jallores.

During the 2018 TFT Awards, Jallores was recognized for his contributions to Nikon. The brand’s audience grew from 200,000+ to 1.8 million in just three years after Jallores handled their social media platform.

In retrospect, Jallores thanks the many people in his life who helped him achieve the award.

“My reaction was to immediately share the honor with everyone who has ever spurred me onwards in my career. If I stand tall now, it’s really only because I have always stood on the shoulders of giants — my clients, mentors, and co-workers, even my friends who inspire me everyday simply by being the truest versions of themselves,” said Jallores.

Read on: TFT Awards – giving a thrust towards public leadership in the Filipino community

A memorable quote from Jallores’ interview with TFT back in 2018 is when he stated that if you are doing things just for the glory of it, you might as well rethink your purpose.

“If you’re in this for the glory, you’re probably in this for the wrong reason. Consider this quote from Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison: “When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else,” said Jallores during his 2018 interview with TFT.

Jallores is one of the many professionals in UAE to greet TFT a happy anniversary.

“Congratulations to TFT for 9 years of outstanding and exemplary service to the Filipino community in the UAE. May you continue to expand your territory,” greeted Jallores.