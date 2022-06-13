KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED500,000 penalty, jail for misleading promos, ads in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned of penalties for misleading advertisements.

Citing Article 48 of Federal Decree-Regulation No. 34 of 2021 relating to combating rumors and cybercrime, the UAE Public Prosecution has explained, through a video published on its social media accounts, the penalty for misleading consumers through advertisements and promotions.

It said that the law stipulates that a person shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED20,000 and not more than AED500,000, or one of the two, for using information networks, Information Technology solutions or online platforms to promoting goods or services through misleading advertisement or using false data.

The other offence noted is to promote, mediate, or deal in any type, or encourage the dealing in a virtual or digital currency that is not officially recognised in the UAE or is transacted without a license from the competent authority.