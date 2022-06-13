Filipinos warned of arrests for not wearing face masks

The Philippine Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Monday that people in Cebu province who do not wear face masks in public places may be arrested.

In a news briefing, DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing noted that President Duterte’s directive is to call the attention of face mask violators and this came despite Governor Gwen Garcia’s Executive Order making the protective measure no longer mandatory.

“Pwede silang hulihin on the basis of disobedience to the persons with authority. ‘Yun ang legal basis of arrest, not necessarily the non-wearing of face masks,” said Densing.

Earlier Garcia said that there is “no legal basis” for authorities to apprehend people who don’t wear face masks outdoors in the province while Densing emphasised that the laws of the local government units (LGUs) should be aligned with the regulations of the national government.

Noting that the national public health emergency in the country will be lifted on Sept. 12 this year, Densing said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to continue wearing masks in indoor and outdoor settings remains valid, “and will still be implemented by police officers and local officials as part of their jobs”

“This is a valid order from the highest official, the president himself. I’d like to make mention that under the Constitution, the president has the general supervision over all local government units, in this case all the mayors and governors of highly urbanized cities,” he said.