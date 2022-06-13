Duterte vows to continue fight vs. illegal drugs even after term ends

President Rodrigo Duterte vows to continue his fight against illegal drugs even if his term is about to end on June 30.

Duterte warned those who are involved in the illegal drug trade that he will not hesitate to kill them.

“In a few days, I will no longer be President. Pero itong mga droga ‘wag talaga silang—baka maglukso sila sa kaligayahan. I will continue to operate, bahala na kung papaano basta I will continue to operate against the drug menace,” Duterte saidl.

“Ngayon, ‘yung gustong pumasok, I’m warning you. Buhay-buhay lang tayo. Either you kill me or I will kill you. Simple as that. Hindi ko papayagan. And even as an ex or former president, hindi ko payagan iyang society, iyong mga anak natin sisirain mo. P***** i**, papatayin talaga kita, wala akong pakialam sa iyo,” he added.

The chief executive also shared about a Manila court judge with 1,000 drug cases but no conviction has been made.

“Here in Manila, sabihin ko doon sa Supreme Court may isang judge diyan 1,000 cases dito sa city, wala man lang isang conviction or filed charges. Wala. Kaya sabi ko sa Supreme Court, p***** i** ‘yan. Masasali talaga ‘yan sa — either paalisin ninyo or prangkahan ninyo. Wala akong pakialam kung general ka o judge ka or congressman ka, nandiyan ka sa droga,” Duterte said.