Al Ain court penalizes father as son gets burnt by hot water jug

The Al Ain Federal Court of First Instance has penalized a father for neglectful towards his son, who was burnt by hot water.

The Arab man, who was found guilty of negligence under Article 60 of the Child Rights Law (Wadeema law), has been rewarded a fine of AED 5,000.

The child, who was reportedly in the custody of his father, had sustained severe burns on his body after he kicked a hot water jug, local media reports quoted court documents saying.

The boy was staying at home in a housemaid’s care after his parents had separated due to irreconcilable family disputes. The housemaid, who was busy washing plates in the kitchen, didn’t notice that the child was playing near the hot water, a report by Khaleej Times said.

The mother of the boy, who was later taken to the hospital for treatment, had moved out of the house after separating from her husband. The children, including the victim, remained with their father as the couple waited for the court verdict regarding custody.

The case was filed by the mother of the boy after the court granted her custody of the children and she noticed the burn scars all over the child’s body.