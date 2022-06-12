Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Couple in North Texas adopts seven Filipino siblings

A North Texas couple has adopted seven Filipino siblings.

The couple, Chris and Jessica Milam of Denton County made it official on June 8, after an eight-month-long process. Children in the 5 to 12 age group, two brothers and five sisters were living in three different foster care homes in Texas.

RELATED STORY: Duterte signs law to recognize abandoned kids as natural-born Filipinos

“From the moment I read their profiles, I said, ‘Oh, these are the kids for us. They loved animals, they loved to craft, they loved plants’,” Jessica Milam told Fox 7 Austin in an interview.

“We had an empty house we just moved into. We built a house to fill with kids, so we had the space. We’re self-employed, so it makes it a little bit easier to take care of seven kids of various ages,” Milam added.

