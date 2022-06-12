Etihad starts recruiting in Dubai for multiple vacancies starting June 13

The UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, will be hiring for multiple vacancies of cabin crew in Dubai starting Monday, June 13, and has asked applicants to register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai.

“With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022,” it said.

Etihad will run a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai during the week beginning Monday 13 June 2022 and the applicants will be called for assessment on June 14 and 15.

“Interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Dubai on Monday,” the Ab Dhabi-based airline said in a statement.

The Air Carrier had earlier announced that it will employ 1,000 individuals with hospitality experience as cabithe crew team and the hiring has come amid a rebound in the aviation sector.

“Etihad offers a competitive salary and benefits package for cabin crew that not only includes modern accommodation and travel allowances, but the opportunity to learn and grow, see the world and be part of an internationally recognised and award-winning team,” the statement added.