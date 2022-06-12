DOH reports growing cases of COVID-19 in Metro Manila

The Department of Health said that they are seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the capital region posted a 1.6 percent rise in positivity rate.

In a separate statement, the DOH sad that Metro Manila positivity rate was at 2 percent between June 2 and June 8.

“Sa ngayon, nakikita natin, nasa low-risk pa naman tayo. Ibig sabihin itong mga kaso natin, hindi pa nasu-sustain ang pagtaas na tuloy-tuloy,” Vergeire said in a public briefing.

“Ibig sabihin nadadagdagan po ang kaso pero katulad ng sinabi natin, hindi pa siya ganoon ka-significant because ang ating admissions naman sa mga ospital ay hindi pa tumataas pa at ang ating severe and critical, hindi pa mataas,” she added.

The health official said the uptick could be due to the new variants and waning immunity from the vaccines.

“Marami sa mga kababayan natin ang hindi kumukuha ng mga boosters and maaaring maging factor din ito dito po sa pagtaas ng kaso dito sa NCR and other areas,” she said.

“Gusto ko lang paalalahanan tama po yung slide na meron pagtaas ng kaso dito sa QC and even in other parts of Metro Manila, lagi nating titingnan na that the virus is here, that the virus will cause infections ang kailangan natin bantayan ay huwag magkaroon ng malulubhang kaso, huwag mapuno ang ating ospital,” said Vergeire.