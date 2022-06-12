COVID-19: Philippine local govt units advised to follow national mask mandate

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday urged local government units (LGUs) to adhere to the national mask mandate.

This has come after the provincial government of Cebu allowed the lifting of face masks outdoors while keeping the mandate in place in closed areas and for individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Naninindigan ang Department of Health ang pagsusuot ng face masks ay kailangang kailangan pa rin natin. Alam po natin na meron ng mga sub-variants na pumasok sa ating bansa at alam po natin na hindi pa ganoon kataas ang antas ng pagbabakuna sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Earlier Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia lifted the COVID-19 mask rule for open spaces and defended her executive order saying “local autonomy must prevail.”

“Kailangan lahat ng local governments, lahat tayo, iisa lang ang protocol na susundin natin. Kailangan sabay-sabay tayo and magtulong-tulong so that lahat tayo mapupunta tayo at maaatim ang ‘new normal’ na sinasabi natin,” Vergeire said.