China to US: Beijing will not hesitate to go to war over Taiwan

Chinas has issued a warning to the United States that it will not hesitate to go to war over Taiwan.

China’s defense minister Wei Fenghe made the warning after hishis first face-to-face meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and it may one day seize the island when it sees fit. This position however increased the tension between two superpowers.

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost”, Wei said.

Wei was also quoted saying China will prevent any plot supporting Taiwan’s independence.

“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan… Using Taiwan to contain China will never prevail,” it said

“Austin eaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on China to refrain from further destabilising actions toward Taiwan”, the US defense ministry said in a statement.