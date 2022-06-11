Robredo, civil group denounce violent arrest of more than 90 farmers in Tarlac

In a statement released by the Office of the Vice President, outgoing VP Robredo urged a peaceful resolve of the conflict in Tarlac wherein more than 90 farmers were arrested after gathering for a cultivating activity called “bungkalan” in Hacienda Tinang.

The mayhem on Thursday, June 9 was captured and shared online of In the photos shared by Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas – KMP. The group condemns the the violent and unlawful mass arrest of 92 agrarian reform beneficiaries and advocates in Hacienda Tinang.

In a video shared by the group, Asst. Sec John Lana of Department of Agrian Reform can be seen stating to the farmers that DAR honors them as beneficiaries of the portion of the Hacienda Tinang and that they will put up a tarpaulin with the list if the beneficiaries three days after. The video was said to be taken last June 7, two days ahead of the violent arrest of farmers.

Various posts of families and supporters of the farmers are now circulating on social media stating that 83 of them are still being detained for malicious mischief and illegal assembly.

The assembly according to VP Robredo’s statement has been “peaceful” and she emphasized that authorities should honor their human rights.

Bail of 40,000 pesos is required from each detainee by the police.

The Commission on Human Rights is now probing on the arrest.