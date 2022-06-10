St. Mary’s Church Dubai to hold mass in celebration of Philippine Independence Day

The St. Mary’s Church Dubai will hold a Thanksgiving Mass this Sunday, June 12 in celebration of the 124th Philippines’ Independence Day (PID).

The mass which was organised by Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) is set at 12:30 noon and will be presided by Fr Lennie Escalada , OFM Cap at Oud Metha.

FilSoc invites OFWs to attend the mass which is part of their series of activities set for the PID.

“Feel free to wear Barong Tagalog or Filipiniana during the mass,” encouraged FilSoc.

St. Mary’s Community Servant Leader, Mr. Archimedes C. Gonzales also extended the invitation to readers of TFT.

“Malugod na inaanyayahan ang lahat ng mga kababayang Pilipino na dumalo sa Banal na Misa, o ang Filipino Mass, sa St. Mary’s Catholic Church–Dubai sa darating na Linggo, ika-12 ng Hunyo, 12:30 ng tanghali. Sama-sama tayong magpasalamat sa Diyos para sa ika-124 na taon ng Araw ng Kalayaan ng ating bansang Pilipinas. Pangungunahan tayo ni Rev. Fr. Leny Escalada, OFMCap., ang ating Filipino Community Servant-Priest. Mabuhay ang bawat Pilipino! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!,” said Mr. Archimedes.

Last Monday, June 6, the Filipino Social Club met with the Community Development Authority Dubai Government as a preparation for the Grand Philippine Independence Day Celebration set on June 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are expected to attend.