Latest NewsNewsTFT News

St. Mary’s Church Dubai to hold mass in celebration of Philippine Independence Day

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago

Photo of St. Mary's Catholic Church from SMCFilipino

The St. Mary’s Church Dubai will hold a Thanksgiving Mass this Sunday, June 12 in celebration of the 124th  Philippines’ Independence Day (PID).

The mass which was organised by Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) is set at 12:30 noon and will be presided by Fr Lennie Escalada , OFM Cap at Oud Metha.

FilSoc invites OFWs to attend the mass which is part of their series of activities set for the PID.

“Feel free to wear Barong Tagalog or Filipiniana during the mass,” encouraged FilSoc.

St. Mary’s Community Servant Leader, Mr. Archimedes C. Gonzales also extended the invitation to readers of TFT.

“Malugod na inaanyayahan ang lahat ng mga kababayang Pilipino na dumalo sa Banal na Misa, o ang Filipino Mass, sa St. Mary’s Catholic Church–Dubai sa darating na Linggo, ika-12 ng Hunyo, 12:30 ng tanghali. Sama-sama tayong magpasalamat sa Diyos para sa ika-124 na taon ng Araw ng Kalayaan ng ating bansang Pilipinas. Pangungunahan tayo ni Rev. Fr. Leny Escalada, OFMCap., ang ating Filipino Community Servant-Priest. Mabuhay ang bawat Pilipino! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!,” said Mr. Archimedes.

Last Monday, June 6, the Filipino Social Club met with the Community Development Authority Dubai Government as a preparation for the Grand Philippine Independence Day Celebration set on June 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

FILSOC

During the event, celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are expected to attend.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 6

Peso-Dirham Exchange rate now at P14.4

6 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 4

POLO Dubai reiterates documentation of OFWs under POEA

2 hours ago
(L-R) H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Jr., UAE Ministry of Finance (MOF) Minister of State Hadi Al Hussaini, and Director Abdalla Ahmed Alobaidli, MOF.

PH, UAE enhance trade ties with signing of investment protection agreement

3 hours ago
lizquen abs cbn ball 1

Liza Soberano debunks breakup rumors with boyfriend Enrique Gil

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button