POLO Dubai reiterates documentation of OFWs under POEA

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai reiterated the need for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to undergo documentation with Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) by securing overseas employment certificate (OEC) in the Philippines only if they have originally travelled to Dubai as a tourist.

Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates Labor Attaché John Rio A. Bautista said in an interview with TFT that “all returning workers or vacationing workers before coming back to their countries of work are required to secure OEC as per POEA Rules and Regulations. This will serve as their exit clearance that will ensure they are registered with POEA as well as exemption from travel tax and terminal fee.”

According to POLO Dubai, this documentation procedure is important so that the government can provide ample support and protection to Filipinos working abroad.

“Pursuant to POEA Memorandum Circular No. 02, Series of 2019, for workers who are not registered with the Administration, POLO shall only verify their contract but OEC could be issued only at the POEA. Again, we reiterate that Filipinos who will be working overseas should pass through and documented with POEA,” said Labor Attaché John Rio A. Bautista added.

OFWs who recently travelled back to the Philippines for vacation have mixed opinions on the said procedure.

Macky from Bacolod who has been a photographer in Dubai for five years wishes for the agency to forego of the policy and allow OFWs to process OECs in Dubai.

“Sana yung isang punta mo lang, pwede mo na maayos at pwede mo magawa sana sa convenient mo na oras. Ang dapat sana ay i-optimize ang website nila para doon mo na lang i-u-upload ‘yung requirements mo. Lahat ng process doon na lang. Clear ang instructions at para wala nang pila-pila sa labas,” said Macky.

Meanwhile, MJ Limon from Valenzuela who has been a nurse in Dubai for more than six years said that he approves of the process and only requests for the waiting time to be shorter.

“Para po sa akin, ok lang naman kung saan mo kukunin ang OEC, policy natin yun at need sundin. Ang sa akin lang, mas mapadali sana ang proceso, hindi yung napakalayo at napakahabang pila ang kailangan gawin para makakuha ng OEC. Ang waiting time sana mas mapabilis, karagdagang tao sa ahensya ng gobyernong nangangasiwa sa OEC,” said MJ.

POLO Dubai recently announced closure and suspension of services for two days, June 9 and 10 after several members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Alongside this, POLO Dubai issued an advisory emphasizing that OFWs with non-verified contracts can secure OECs in the Philippines as an option should they be affected by the aforementioned closure.