Man faces AED 3,000 fine for trespassing into brother’s property in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has imposed an AED 3,000 fine on a man for trespassing into brother’s property.

The man was convicted for damaging the door of his brother’s farm while trying to enter it forcefully after a worker refused him entry.

Authorities stated that the owner had instructed the worker not to allow anyone inside and the angry brother crashed through the door with his car. The owner then reported the incident to the police

Authorities have since referred the matter to the Public Prosecution.

