Cat owner to pay AED 40,000 penalty over psychological harm to neighbor’s pet dog in Dubai

A court in Dubai has ordered a man to pay AED 40,000 ($10,890) in compensation to a dog-owner for apparently causing psychological harm to his dog.

The Egyptian man, 32, assaulted the dog’s owner in the street, a Jordanian student (19) who was walking his dog while his neighbor came chasing his cat down the street.

According to the Public Prosecution and police report, things heated up when the student allegedly told his dog that the cat was afraid of him provoking the fight.

The Dubai Disputes Court heard that the accused, who was angry at the comment, stopped next to the student and said something that the latter wasn’t able to hear as he was wearing headphones, and insulted the teenager and assaulted him.

The man’s wife and brother-in-law ran out of a nearby house but failed to stop the assault and the accused continued attacking the student, tearing his shirt and jacket and pulling off his wristwatch and later knocked the student to the ground.

The incident led to the dog running away from home and in his testimony the student recounted the incident and told the Public Prosecution that his dog was “psychologically damaged” by the incident and only returned the following day in a state of distress.

The accused admitted before the court that he had attacked and insulted the student. He, however, said that flew into a rage as the victim insulted him and called him a dog. The man was charged with insulting and physically assaulting the dog owner on September 7 last year in Al Rashidiya area of Dubai.