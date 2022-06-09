Comedian Bill Cosby faces molestation allegations

Comedian Bill Cosby has challenged the molestation charge of a woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him.

In California, the woman told jurors the comedian forced her to perform an illicit act at the Playboy Mansion in her teenage in the 1970s.

Judy Huth said she had gone to the famous locale in Los Angeles at Cosby’s invitation when she was molested.

She and a friend had met the comedian days earlier at a public park where he was filming a movie.

Huth said Cosby tried to put his hands down her pants and placed her hand on his penis and masturbated “with my hand” and acted “forcefully.”

Cosby’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean challenged Huth’s account and in lawsuit filed in December 2014. Huth said the incident happened when she was 15.

The civil trial in California against Cosby is taking place 11 months after he was freed from prison over another sexual assault case.