QC council declares Aiai Delas Alas, Darryl Yap as persona non grata

The Quezon City Council has declared Aiai Delas Alas and Darryl Yap as persona non gratae after disrespecting the city’s official seal.

The resolution declaring both the actress and director as personae non gratae over a video posted on Yap’s VinCentiments Facebook page.

District IV Councilor Ivy Lagman filed the resolution against the actress and the director.

In the controversial video, Aiai portrayed ‘Ligaya Delmonte’ a spoof of then reelectionist Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“The malicious and unscrupulous defacing of the official seal of Quezon City ridiculed and casted dishonor to it, causing insult to the noble representation of the seal,” Lagman said.

RELATED STORY: Persona non grata for beginners

“The people of Quezon City will not let anyone disgrace the official seal of Quezon City for personal and selfish interests,” she added.

Lagman clarified that she is not against the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

“Maybe this will make all content creators think twice before posting anything on social media such as these videos,” she said.

Yap had posted a short comment on the issue.

“Bagamat ang deklarasyong ‘persona non grata’ ay isang resolusyon at hindi ordinansa; walang kaakibat na batas – hindi po natin ito babale-walain; bibigyan natin ito ng pansin,” Yap said.