Over 300,000 licensed Filipino nurses employed overseas – PNA

File photo.

Nearly 50 percent of licensed nurses in the Philippines or an estimate of over 300,000 are currently employed overseas, according to Philippine Nurses Association (PNA).

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) likewise showed that of the 617,898 registered and practicing nurses in the country, nearly 316,000 are employed abroad.

RELATED STORY: DOLE eyes to increase healthcare workers deployment cap next year 

The numbers increased in January 2022 after at least 2,000 more healthcare workers decided to go overseas.

“Maraming nurses talaga ang gusto mag abroad because of higher pay. Mahirap tapatan yung dollars na binibigay ng mga ibang countries,” said Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) President Dr. Jose de Grano, as per a report from 24 Oras.

