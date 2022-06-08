NTF aims 70M Filipinos to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before end of Duterte’s term

The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 has said that at least 70 million Filipinos will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of term of President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30.

During outgoing President Duterte’s Talk to the People, NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the target was based on the data of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC).

The NVOC’s figures showed that the country’s average four-week jab rate for the first dose was 321,083, while 242,606 second doses were given on average during the same period.

“‘Yung atin pong best case scenario na bago po tayo matapos ang ating administrasyon, ang nakikita po namin ang pinaka-honest-to-goodness na aming assessment sa individuals with at least one dose, 75 million po tayo; and then ‘yung fully vaccinated po ay 70,087,920,” Galvez said.

As many as 74,221,490 Filipinos have got their first dose and 69,519,052 individuals stand fully vaccinated as of June 6.

Earlier a target to fully vaccinate 90 million by the end of Duterte’s term was set but NVOC chairperson Dr. Myrna Cabotaje said the 77 million numbers will be satisfactory.