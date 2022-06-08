Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai urges residents to report unwanted cards

The Dubai Economy and Tourism has urged the residents to report unwarranted use of flyers and other marketing materials.

The authorities asked people to submit on use of marketing material through the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app and the Consumerrights.ae website. The authorities said that complaints can be filed on the Dubai Consumer application on the AppGallery, Google Play and App Store.

On Twitter, the department said distribution of unauthorised flyers or other marketing material “will be considered an explicit violation.”

“In case the promotional sticker or flyer belongs to a company licensed in another emirate, please submit a complaint to the competent authorities in that emirate.”

