Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai ranks as 7th safest family-friendly vacation spot in the world

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Dubai has ranked seventh in the world’s safest family-friendly vacation spots as per a a report released by the Family Vacation Guide.

The travel guide examined variables like overall safety, family-friendly accommodation for the world’s top 10 safest destinations, and Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10.

RELATED STORY: Dubai ranks 3rd among safest destinations for solo travel

The report has said that the emirate has over 23 per cent of family-friendly hotels, 18 per cent of child-friendly restaurants and 30 per cent of child-friendly activities and attractions.

The other best vacation spots for family-friendly accommodation are Orlando, United States with 58.93 per cent of family-friendly hotels, Las Vegas, NV, United States, with 28.73 per cent of family-friendly Hotels and Rome, Italy with 28.34 per cent of such hotels.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 645032148

Woman murders husband, cooks body parts in oven

4 hours ago
Bus Parking Abu Dhabi fine 2000

KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

NTF aims 70M Filipinos to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before end of Duterte’s term

4 hours ago
Filipino nurses covid 19

Over 300,000 licensed Filipino nurses employed overseas – PNA

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button