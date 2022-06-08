Dubai ranks as 7th safest family-friendly vacation spot in the world

Dubai has ranked seventh in the world’s safest family-friendly vacation spots as per a a report released by the Family Vacation Guide.

The travel guide examined variables like overall safety, family-friendly accommodation for the world’s top 10 safest destinations, and Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10.

RELATED STORY: Dubai ranks 3rd among safest destinations for solo travel

The report has said that the emirate has over 23 per cent of family-friendly hotels, 18 per cent of child-friendly restaurants and 30 per cent of child-friendly activities and attractions.

The other best vacation spots for family-friendly accommodation are Orlando, United States with 58.93 per cent of family-friendly hotels, Las Vegas, NV, United States, with 28.73 per cent of family-friendly Hotels and Rome, Italy with 28.34 per cent of such hotels.