WATCH: Ajman Police set up metaverse service to help residents

Ajman Police have set up metaverse service to extend help to residents.

The Ajman Police’s metaverse is a virtual representation of a real location where people’s avatars meet and members of the public can meet and interact with Ajman Police in the metaverse.

This will do away with the need to visit a police station and in the virtual reality platform avatars of officers will be able to answer people’s queries.

The metaverse is a virtual reality platform that uses augmented reality, 3D holographic avatars and videos for social interactions and the members of the community and police officials can interact with each other in the metaverse after wearing Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and connecting through smart phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.

For ‘visitors’, it provides the opportunity to visit officials in a meeting room in the metaverse and the Ajman Police will use the technology to help the public with general enquiries.

Seven officers from Al Nuaimaiah police station have been trained in metaverse technology, which included instruction on how to use VR glasses and headsets while the Ajman Police General Command said its metaverse project is the first such police service in the UAE.

Maj Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, head of Ajman Police’s media relations team said that the trial proved successful and officers will continue to meet residents virtually.