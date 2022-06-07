POEA: More jobs available for OFWs due to easing of pandemic restrictions

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration or POEA announced that more jobs abroad are opening up due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Dahil po sa muling pagbubukas ng atin pong ating ekonomiya sa iba’t ibang bansa at pagka-release ng health protocols ay unti-unting nanunumbalik ang sigla ng employment,” POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said in an interview on GMA News.

Olalia said jobs for seafarers are now becoming available as many cruise ships have resumed their operations.

Health workers such as nurses and caregivers are also needed in the UK, Germany, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

Olalia said that no placement fee is needed if the job is coming from government to government agreements.

For skilled workers in European countries, the placement fee should not be higher than the monthly salary for the job.

The POEA chief also warned against illegal recruiters.