KNOW THE LAW: AED100,000 penalty, jail for possession of drug money in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned of AED 100,000 and a prison term for possession of drug money.

The Public Prosecution said that under Article No. 65 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, any person who possesses, conceals or deals with money earned by dealing drugs shall be imprisoned and fined not less than AED 100,000.

Authorities added that there has to have enough evidence to prove the money’s links to drug dealing.

The Public Prosecution is seeking to promote legal culture among members of the community.

