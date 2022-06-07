Fujairah imposes penalty on food outlets selling expired goods

The authorities in Fujairah have fined food outlets selling expired goods and other items at higher rates.

Seven fines and another seven warnings were issued during inspections in Dibba in the first three months of the year with the consumer protection unit at Dibba Fujairah Municipality seizing 87 items carrying false price tags and another 55 expired items.

Hasan Al Yammahi, director of Dibba Fujairah Municipality said they have carried out over 500 inspections of food outlets and in 2021, fourteen businesses in the area were fined and another 46 warned over offences.

