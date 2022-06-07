Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fujairah imposes penalty on food outlets selling expired goods

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The authorities in Fujairah have fined food outlets selling expired goods and other items at higher rates.

Seven fines and another seven warnings were issued during inspections in Dibba in the first three months of the year with the consumer protection unit at Dibba Fujairah Municipality seizing 87 items carrying false price tags and another 55 expired items.

Hasan Al Yammahi, director of Dibba Fujairah Municipality said they have carried out over 500 inspections of food outlets and in 2021, fourteen businesses in the area were fined and another 46 warned over offences.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: 40 tons of expired food seized in Ajman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dimples Romana baby bump papaboyetonline

LOOK: Dimples Romana shows baby bump in swimsuit

5 hours ago
Bon Jovi

Founding member of US rock band Bon Jovi dies at 70

5 hours ago
Diego Loyzaga Franki Russell

Diego Loyzaga confirms dating ‘PBB’ EX-housemate Franki Russell

6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi e scooter

Abu Dhabi bans scooters with seats

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button