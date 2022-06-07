Duterte calls for unity, support under incoming Marcos administration

President Rodrigo Duterte is calling for unity and support to President-elect Bongbong Marcos and appealed to stop ‘politicking’ that further divides the country.

“We have no room for politicking or actions that are divisive to the country. The people have spoken. We now have leaders,” Duterte said in a recorded speech.

RELATED STORY: Marcos reveals meeting with Pres. Duterte before elections, open to make Duterte as ‘drug czar’

Duterte said that he would no longer say anything or criticize the incoming administration.

“President-elect Marcos would need the cooperation and help of everybody. We must give it to him. That’s democracy. That is how we operate,” the outgoing president said.

Duterte also assured that he is all for peaceful transfer of power and assured that his team is ready for the transition.

READ ON: Palace: No legal issue with Marcos appointing Duterte as ‘drug czar’

“We have no room for politicking or go into a divisive exercise in whatever endeavors that you can think of just to divide the country. Let us not do it,” he added.

Duterte is set to retire on June 30.