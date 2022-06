A woman in Casiguran, Aurora was declared dead after using a defective karaoke microphone.

The victim was identified as Mary Jane Macahipay. Her husband told GMA News that he was the first one to use the microphone and he was grounded.

When his wife arrived home, she also touched on the microphone but was not able to remove her hand quickly causing her electrocution.

Mary Jane was brought to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead upon arrival.