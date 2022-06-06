WHO: 780 cases of monkeypox detected, global risk level now ‘moderate’

The World Health Organization has detected 780 cases of monkeypox from 27 countries which are not endemic with the disease.

The global risk now for the disease is considered to be in ‘moderate’ level.

WHO said the 780 figure, for cases from May 13 to Thursday, was probably an underestimate due to limited epidemiological and laboratory information.

“It is highly likely that other countries will identify cases and there will be further spread of the virus,” the WHO said.

Fewer hospitalizations due to the disease have been reported so far.

Most cases of Monkeypox came from Britain (207), Spain (156), Portugal (138), Canada (58) and Germany (57).

A single case of the disease could trigger an outbreak in a non-endemic country.

“Some countries are reporting that new generations of cases are no longer appearing only among known contacts of previously confirmed cases, suggesting that chains of transmission are being missed through undetected circulation of the virus,” the WHO said.

“Although the current risk to human health and for the general public remains low, the public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself in non-endemic countries as a widespread human pathogen,” it added.