UAE prepares for GCC’s lowest corporate tax rate by June 2023, as rates increase worldwide

The UAE is going to enforce a 9 percent tax rate from June 2023. which is nearly three times higher than 25.1 per cent median corporate tax rates in leading economies worldwide.

As per the study by UHY, the international accounting and consulting network, the low corporate tax rates worldwide remain a distant possibility.

Subarna Banerjee, chairman of UHY, public finances will have to be “shored up” and the UK is looking to raise corporation tax rates to 25 per cent from April 2023, which is two percentage points higher than the European average.

In the US federal corporate income tax will be hiked to 28 per cent though previously global corporate tax rates have been steadily decreasing.

The UAE set the corporate tax at nine per cent for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023 to be a global hub for foreign investment, the study said.

For multinationals, UAE will adhere to the global minimum tax rate of 15 per cent.