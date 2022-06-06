More jobs await Filipinos in Israel, 10 other countries: POEA

More jobs abroad will be available to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with some 11 countries being seen as available markets after easing of international travel restrictions clamped during peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised public briefing, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) head Bernard Olalia said, “For the first time since the pandemic began, we have started deploying our hotel workers to Israel. A total of 61 were deployed in the first batch. We still have about 400 for the next batch.”

RELATED STORY: OWWA assures jobs, aid for returning overseas Filipinos from Ukraine

There are also 35,000 job opportunities for caregivers in Israel with 2,600 awaiting deployment.

Similarly OFWs have a market in Germany, United Kingdom Romania, Croatia, and Hungary.

“Japan for skilled and professionals, Taiwan for factory workers, Korea for factory workers, New Zealand and Australia for skilled workers,” he said.