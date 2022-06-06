Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos party reports campaign expenses reached P272M

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the political party of President-elect Bongbong Marcos said that Marcos only spent P272 million in his presidential campaign, lower than the threshold set by the Commission on Elections.

“The PFP spent P272 million by way of expenses in the last 2022 presidential campaign, which is well below the maximum expenditure of P337 million allowed by law for a national political party,” George Briones, PFP’s general counsel, said in a statement.

“The PFP SOCE was signed and prepared by PFP National Treasurer Antonio Ernesto “Anton” Lagdameo who was recently nominated as by president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as his SAP or Special Assistant to the President,” Briones said in a statement.

The Statement of Contributions and Expenditures, otherwise called “SOCE,” is the itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election.

This is the final requirement of the poll body from winning and losing candidates. This must be filed by the candidate or the treasurer of their political party.

Under the existing election laws, the candidate and the treasurer of the political party are required to submit SOCE within 30 days after the election day.

