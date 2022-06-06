Lawmaker wants to suspend increase on Philhealth premiums

Senator-elect JV Ejercito is calling on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth to suspend the implementation of the hike in contributions scheduled this month.

Ejercito is the author of the Universal Healthcare Law which also mandated the state insurer to collect higher premiums.

RELATED STORY: Netizens upset over compulsory PhilHealth premium contribution

The lawmaker said that suspending the increase in contribution will help Filipinos recover from the impact of the pandemic and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Gusto ko lang liwanagin na nung dina-draft natin o sinusulat natin ang UHC law ay normal ang sitwasyon no’n, napakaganda ng takbo ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas, ng buong mundo. Kaya ‘yung mga computations niyan ay based sa sitwasyon noong panahon na ‘yun,” Ejercito said in in an interview with GMA News.

“Kaya lang we are in an emergency situation. Hindi naman natin akalain at nakita itong pandemiyang dumating, kung kaya’t we have to adapt to the situation,” he added.

READ ON: Lawmaker denounces PhilHealth increase to Php38,400 per year for OFWs

Ejercito vows to review the UHC law once the Senate session resumes.

“Ito ang number one priority ko na tutukan ito na maayos. Kung may mga dapat na adjustments dahil nasa second or third year na of implementation, ako na mismo ang maghahain ng amendments,” he said.