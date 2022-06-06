Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat jailed in Dubai for attempting to murder cousin over food feud

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 34-year-old Asian expat to 6 months in jail for attempting to murder his cousin due to an argument over food.

They shared an apartment in Dubai’s Satwa area and after an argument over a shared meal, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife in the stomach.

The victim underwent an urgent surgery that saved his life and told the Public Prosecution that the accused abused him while he was leaving the room.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach with a knife, hit and knocked to the ground.

