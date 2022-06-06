‘Double cancelled’: Row intensifies over transgender blogger’s speech at PH church venue

A row between the Church of God World Missions Dasmariñas and transgender political blogger has intensified over the disruption of the latter’s speech during the graduation ceremony at an educational institution in the country.

Sass Rogando Sasot was invited as a guest speaker for the commencement exercises of the Southern Philippine Institute of Science and Technology (SPIST), but had earlier received threats that her microphone and lights will be turned off during her speech as a ‘last resort’.

‘While I was speaking, the Church of God fulfilled their threat. The Church of God doesn’t want me to speak at the graduation of students renting their venue because I am a woman of transgender experience and that I am a BBM (President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos) supporter. I was double-cancelled,’ said Sasot.

She added: “Southern Philippines Institute of Science and Technology got me based on their evaluation that my life experiences and achievements fit the theme of their graduation. The people who invited me stood up for me kahit hindi nila ako kaanoano. I was encouraged by the courage of the school to defy what they now consider as “unlawful” reasons from the owner of the venue. That’s why I still heeded their request to attend and speak.”

SPIST President and CEO Dr. Erlinda Manzanero has since apologized to Sasot and assured her that the school will investigate and hold liable the individuals responsible for the incident.

“Rest assured that the school will hold liable those people who are responsible to this unwarranted action, which can be characterized as an attack to our institution causing damage against SPIST, graduates, parents, and respected guests,” read their statement.

Desecration or discrimination?

In a statement, the Church of God World Missions in Dasmariñas said that part of their agreement with SPIST was not to have any person from the LGBTQ use the stage for either special numbers or speeches. Church of God senior pastor Bishop Anthony Velasco had earlier said the school was aware of this rule before it was allowed to rent the venue.

“We do not allow (a member of the) LGBTQ (community) to perform a special number or even be a guest speaker on our podium or ministry pulpit. That if our belief is disrespected, we will have no choice but to turn off the lights and sound system as our final recourse to keep the sanctity of the pulpit. This last and drastic option has been clearly communicated to them because we really cannot allow our pulpit to be desecrated,” read part of their statement.

For their part, LGBT Pilipinas National President Dindi Tan stated that the act was a case of discrimination against Sasot and said: “Based on the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident involving our trans sister Sass Rogando Sasot and the Church of God in Dasmarinas City lately, this was evidently a clear case of DISCRIMINATION and TRANSPHOBIA, not to mention the blatant and unconscionable attack to her Constitutional right of freedom of speech and of expression.

“As an invited Commencement Speaker of an educational institution, such event was an extension of the exercise on academic freedom. Any and all declarations made by her, are supposedly covered by the same and should not have been impinged by any religious dogma,” Tan added.

Cavite Rep. Jonvic Remulla also voiced his support for Sasot and hopes that the church lives its values of compassion and tolerance.

“What a shame! This is not what Cavite is all about. This is not what the Southern Philippines Institute of Science and Technology is all about. This is not what the present and the future is all about. This is about people who use the shield of their faith to spread hate and bigotry where a church should be about compassion and tolerance. No matter what, continue to be a voice for those who cannot defend themselves. No one can silence the roar of a righteous cause. Nothing can dim the light that shines from within. I am on your side and the whole LGBTQ community on this,” said Remulla.