Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman ordered to pay sister-in-law AED 30,000 due to assault

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

An Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a woman to pay AED 30,000 compensation for beating her sister-in-law.

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance.

RELATED STORY: Two men face 10 years jail, AED 187,000 fine for kidnapping, assaulting woman

Earlier, the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay her AED 200,000 and the interest of 9 percent for assaulting her on the pretext of searching for her husband.

This resulted in multiple abrasions, swelling and redness on the right forearm. However, the defendant denied the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 19

Robredo to send relief in affected areas in Bulusan eruption

10 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 18

DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

43 mins ago
Psy

‘Gangnam Style’ rapper Psy celebrates 10 years- what’s next for the global Kpop celebrity?

2 hours ago
jailed

Expat driver jailed to life in Dubai for raping woman

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button