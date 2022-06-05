Woman ordered to pay sister-in-law AED 30,000 due to assault

An Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a woman to pay AED 30,000 compensation for beating her sister-in-law.

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance.

Earlier, the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay her AED 200,000 and the interest of 9 percent for assaulting her on the pretext of searching for her husband.

This resulted in multiple abrasions, swelling and redness on the right forearm. However, the defendant denied the incident.