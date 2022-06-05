Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

A security guard named Chris Soriano seeks help on social media in finding the driver of a white SUV who was caught on video purposely running over his fellow security guard in Mandaluyong on Sunday, June 5.

The footage which is taken from another motorist’s dashcam shows a white SUV hitting the security guard.

Instead of pulling aside to check on the security, the driver continued to accelerate, running over the security guard.

Hello po sa inyo, pakikalat po ng madaling mahuli itong suspect ng hit and run. Our security from Raptor, ginagawa lang kanyang duty, gustong tuluyan guard namin,” captioned the post of the victim’s colleague  Chris.

He proceeded to thank the concered motorist who shared the footage and said that they continue to seek justice for the victim.

Chris shared photos of the victim in a hospital bed.

Chris identified the victim as Sgt Floralde (full name withheld) and shared that the victim sustained rib fracture from the incident.

“As of now nasa admission po si SG Floralde, under observation.Apparently, may fractuted ribs daw po, hoping na di madamay mga internal organs,” said Chris in an interview with TFT.

