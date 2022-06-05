Saudi Arabia’s envoy attends Lingual Lab opening in Manila

Hisham bin Sultan Al-Gahtani, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Philippines, took part in the opening ceremony of the Contemporary Lingual Lab affiliated with the Foreign Service Institute of the Philippine Foreign Ministry, which was attended by the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin and senior government officials.

The institute is in charge of providing a 30-hour course on Arabic, Chinese, Spanish and Japanese languages personally or virtually for the foreign ministry’s personnel designated to join their embassies abroad.

Artistic works from the region of Bulacan were also on display during the event.