Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia’s envoy attends Lingual Lab opening in Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Hisham bin Sultan Al-Gahtani, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Philippines, took part in the opening ceremony of the Contemporary Lingual Lab affiliated with the Foreign Service Institute of the Philippine Foreign Ministry, which was attended by the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin and senior government officials.

The institute is in charge of providing a 30-hour course on Arabic, Chinese, Spanish and Japanese languages personally or virtually for the foreign ministry’s personnel designated to join their embassies abroad.

Artistic works from the region of Bulacan were also on display during the event.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 17

BTS shares concept photo of new album ‘Proof’

20 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 16

Dog sweeps the internet, uses charm to persuade security to let him in the department store

2 hours ago
sorsogon bulusan 1

LOOK: Sorsogon’s surroundings turn gray due to Bulusan volcano’s ashfall

2 hours ago
mandy moore pregnant 2nd child

Actress Mandy Moore pregnant with second child

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button