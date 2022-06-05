Robredo to send relief in affected areas in Bulusan eruption

Former Vice President Leni Robredo tweeted that she is mobilizing a relief operation for residents of affected by the eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday, June 5.

Read on: LOOK: Sorsogon’s surroundings turn gray due to Bulusan volcano’s ashfall

We are currently preparing for our relief operations in Bulusan, Sorsogon and the surrounding areas. Immediate needs identified are face masks and bottled water. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) June 5, 2022

Bulusan, which is part of Robredo’s home region is now under Alert Level 1 according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) after erupting around 10 in the morning on June 5.

Read on: DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

Robredo also said that her team will be visiting the affected areas tweeting, “Our team will be travelling to Sorsogon ASAP. Will continue to update you of other needs.”

The Robredo team identified face masks and water bottles as the primary needs of Bulusan residents.