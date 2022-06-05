Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS places Mt. Bulusan under Alert Level 1 after phreatic eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has placed Mt. Bulusan at Alert Level 1 (abnormal status) following its phreatomagmatic eruption at Sorsogon on Sunday morning.

“At 10:37 AM today, a phreatic eruption occurred at the Bulusan Volcano summit that lasted approximately 17 minutes and was recorded by seismic and infrasound monitoring by the Bulusan Volcano Network (BVN). The event was poorly visible through cloud cover over the edifice although a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 kilometer tall was observed from Juban, Sorsogon and was subsequently observed to drift west. Ashfall has been reported in Juban and Casiguran, Sorsogon,” read PHIVOLCS’ statement on Facebook.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said that the eruption lasted for 16 minutes from 10:37AM.

“Kanina, nagkaroon ng phreatic eruption ang Bulusan Volcano… ‘Yung pagsabog ay sanhi ng pagpapakulo ng tubig sa ilalim ng crater. Tumagal ito ng 16 minutes at patuloy natin itong sinusubaybayan,” Solidum said, in a report from GMA News.

“Hindi naman kataasan ang taas ng pagsabog. May mga maitim o dark gray na eruption cloud na nakikita sa umuusli sa crater nito na hindi naman kataasan. Posible itong mangyari sa Bulusan Volcao na madalas magkaroon ng phreatic eruption,” he added.

Solidum advises the public to avoid the 4 kilometer radius within the volcano.

“With the ongoing activity ng Bulusan, magtataas tayo ng Alert Level 1,” he said.

