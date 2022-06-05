Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Only 1 out of 4 parents in Abu Dhabi read daily with children

Only 23 per cent or nearly one out of four of parents read daily with their children, a survey carried out by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has highlighted.

In the Abu Dhabi Parent Survey, ADEK asked parents whether they were helping their children in developing literacy skills and out of 58,644 parents, which included 31,173 (both citizens and residents) with children below the age of eight, 53 per cent said that academic performance was essential for their children’s development. Only 23 per cent read daily with their children while 31 per cent did occasionally and 10 per cent never did so.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s adult population averages reading six books a year – survey

Dana Alyazeedi, Event Experience Manager, ADEK, said reading to children will boost their development, adding that students who read regularly gain a 14.4 per cent advantage “in vocabulary and literacy and a 9.9 per cent advantage in math.”

As many as twenty-six per cent of survey participants were citizens and other 74 per cent were residents.

